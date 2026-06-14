61 killed, over 1,400 injured after strong quake in Philippines

Manila: At least 61 people were killed, 40 missing and 1,403 injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, the Philippines, on June 8, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday.

The NDRRMC earlier said the quake has affected more than 75,300 households, or over 346,000 people, and more than 45,000 affected residents have been displaced, with over 12,600 houses sustaining damage. The quake also triggered 45 related incidents, mainly landslides, reports Xinhua news agency.

The council added that the earthquake affected the operation of 45 road sections, eight bridge sections, one airport, and two seaports, as well as the agriculture, husbandry and fishery industries. Power services were affected across 48 cities and municipalities.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 33 km, with the epicentre 32 km southwest of the coast of Maasim town in Sarangani province on Mindanao Island.

Earlier, Junie Castillo, spokesperson for the Philippines’ Office of Civil Defence, said 10 victims were reported in South Cotabato’s General Santos, a port city with a population of over 700,000, and at least 12 people remain missing so far.

The deaths were caused by falling debris, building collapse and landslides. The Philippine National Police earlier said that no fewer than 134 people were injured.

A two-story school building in General Santos collapsed with students trapped inside, and authorities said they are verifying details of the incident. Online videos show university and restaurant buildings collapsed in disaster-hit areas.

Some commercial facilities sustained structural damage, with signs falling and window panes shattered. Local residents rushed outdoors to seek safety.

The powerful earthquake hit shortly after schools across the Philippines started reopening following the summer break. Surveillance footage from several schools captured violent shaking during the quake. Teachers and students either evacuated urgently or took shelter under desks.

The number of schools affected by the earthquake has risen to 8,642 across 43 divisions in six regions, local media reported, citing figures from the Department of Education.