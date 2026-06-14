Assam AN-32 crash: IAF transports fallen air warriors’ mortal remains to their homes

Guwahati: The Indian Air Force’s C-130J aircraft, on Sunday, took off with the mortal remains of three of the five IAF personnel who lost their lives in the tragic AN-32 transport aircraft accident at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam.

According to officials, the AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident after landing at the Jorhat airbase on Saturday. The aircraft subsequently caught fire, prompting emergency response teams to rush to the site.

Squadron Leader Prashant Singh’s mortal remains are being flown to his hometown in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, while the mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar are being transported to his residence in Gaya district of Bihar.

The remains of Agniveervayu Danish Alam will be flown to his home in Bhojpur district of Bihar.

Meanwhile, a wave of grief swept through the Kayamnagar village in Bhojpur district after news emerged that 22‑year‑old Agniveer Vayu airman Danish Alam lost his life in the IAF aircraft crash.

Danish Alam was the only son of Mohammad Farooq Alam and Akhtari Begum. His father works in a private company in the Gaya district, while his mother is a homemaker. He is survived by his two elder sisters, Shagufta Parveen and Ghazala Parveen.

The accident took place at around 10 a.m. during what the Air Force described as a routine sortie.

Earlier, the IAF had confirmed the accident and said crash site management and preliminary inquiries were underway.

In an official statement issued hours after the crash, the IAF said: “The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the AN-32 accident at Jorhat in Assam. Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

The IAF also conveyed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

“IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief,” the statement added.