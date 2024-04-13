65-year-old Barber Stabbed in Saloon at Bolar, Hospitalized

Mangaluru: A 65-year-old Barber was injured after he was stabbed by a man at his Saloon here on April 13.

The injured is identified as Edwin Vinay Kumar (65) from Bolar.

According to the police, on April 13, at around 7 pm, accused Anand Sapalya (55), came to Edwin Kumar’s Saloon and stabbed Edwin on the chest under the influence of alcohol.

Injured Edwin was rushed to the hospital for further treatment. A case has been registered in the Mangaluru South Police station and further investigation is on.