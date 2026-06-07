73 cadets graduate from Army Cadet College, to join IMA in July

New Delhi: The Army Cadet College (ACC) Wing marked a proud milestone on Saturday as 73 cadets of the 127th course graduated after completing three years of rigorous academic and military training.

The convocation ceremony, held at the historic Chetwode Hall of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), was attended by proud parents, instructors, and senior officers. The event resonated with the spirit of service under the motto “Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam.”

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, Commandant of the IMA, conferred bachelor’s degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, on 32 cadets from the Science stream and 41 cadets from the Humanities stream.

The ACC, a feeder institution to the IMA, prepares cadets for commissioning into the Indian Army through a curriculum that combines academics with intensive military training.

The graduating cadets will join the IMA in July 2026 for pre-commissioning training as officer cadets.

In his convocation address, Lt Gen Singh congratulated the cadets on crossing a major milestone in their careers. He reminded them that “character, self-discipline, courage, motivation, positive attitude, and professional competence are the pillars of a successful Army officer.”

The ceremony also honoured outstanding cadets. Wing Cadet Captain Naveen received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gold Medal, Company Cadet Captain Avnish Kumar Mishra the Silver Medal, and Wing Cadet Quarter Master Harshraj the Bronze Medal.

Commandant’s Silver Medals were awarded to Company Quarter Master Sergeant Amanpreet Singh (First in Service Subjects), Avnish Kumar Mishra (First in Humanities Stream), and Wing Cadet Captain Naveen (First in Science Stream).

Nubra Company was awarded the Commandant’s Banner as the Champion Company, excelling in sports, academics, training, and other competitions.

Lt Gen Singh also commended Brigadier Peeyush Khurana, SM, Commander of the ACC Wing, and his team of instructors for their dedication to shaping the cadets.

The ceremony concluded with cadets, parents, and faculty sharing a moment of pride and reflection on the transformative journey that will soon lead the young men into commissioned service.