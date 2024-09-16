100 Days of Modi 3.0: Major milestones and strategic reforms unveiled

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, the government has launched several major projects and schemes across various sectors. The focus has been on infrastructure, agriculture, the middle class, MSMEs, health, science, and technology. These efforts aim not only to drive economic growth but also to empower every segment of society.

PM Modi-led government’s first 100 days have been marked by ambitious projects and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, supporting various sectors, and empowering different segments of society. The focus on inclusive development and modernisation reflects a commitment to addressing both immediate and long-term needs of the country.

IANS has reviewed the details of the various schemes that Modi 3.0 has significantly advanced in its first 100 days.

Momentum to infrastructure development

The government has approved infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3 lakh crore, focusing on roads, railways, ports, and airways. A notable initiative is the Rs 76,200 crore mega port project at Vadhavan in Maharashtra, which is set to become one of the world’s top 10 ports.

In addition, the foundation for the Shinku-La Tunnel connecting Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh has been laid, enhancing connectivity in northern India.

Under the Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana-4 (PMGSY-IV), Rs 49,000 crore in central aid has been allocated for constructing 62,500 kilometres of roads and bridges in 25,000 unconnected villages. Moreover, Rs 50,600 crore has been earmarked to strengthen the country’s road network, and eight high-speed road corridor projects, totalling 936 km, have been approved.

Railway sector

In the railway sector, eight new railway line projects have been sanctioned, which are expected to generate 4.42 crore man-days of employment. The development of Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and new civil enclaves in Bagdogra (West Bengal) and Bihta (Bihar) have also been approved. Expansion plans for Bangalore Metro, Pune Metro, and Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project have also been set in motion.

Welfare steps for farmers

PM Modi-led government has undertaken several significant measures to increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen the agricultural sector. The 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has distributed Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers, bringing the total aid under this scheme to over Rs 3 lakh crore for 12.33 crore farmers.

Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for the 2024-25 Kharif crops have been increased, benefiting 12 crore farmers and providing them with an additional Rs 2 lakh crore. Seven major schemes, including the Digital Agriculture Mission, have been approved with a total cost of Rs 14,200 crore to enhance productivity and efficiency in agriculture.

Focus on middle class

To provide relief to the middle class, the government has raised the income tax exemption limit to Rs 7 lakh.

The standard deduction for salaried individuals has been increased to Rs 75,000, and the exemption limit for family pensions has been raised to Rs 25,000.

A comprehensive review of income tax regulations is underway to simplify and streamline the tax system.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, approval has been granted for 3 crore homes, with 1 crore in urban areas and 2 crores in rural regions.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has facilitated the installation of solar energy systems in over 2.5 lakh homes to boost solar power production.

Empowering MSMEs and startups

To support small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the government has introduced several new schemes.

The limit for MUDRA loans has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, allowing small businesses to access collateral-free loans.

E-commerce export hubs for MSMEs and traditional artisans will be established under a PPP model to simplify export services and provide global market access.

Startups are also receiving significant support, with the Angel Tax, which had been in place since 2012, being abolished.

A Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund has been set up for space startups, and the GENESIS Program is promoting startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Upgrading Health and Education sectors

In the health sector, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been expanded to provide free insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 and above. This will benefit 4.5 crore families and 6 crore elderly individuals.

To strengthen medical education, 75,000 new medical seats have been added to reduce dependence on foreign institutions.

The U-WIN portal has been launched to digitise routine immunisations, and a centralised doctors’ repository is being developed by the National Medical Commission.

Empowerment of OBCs, Dalits, minorities, and tribals

The government is focusing on the empowerment of Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes through Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA), which aims to develop 63,000 tribal villages, benefiting 5 crore tribals.

The NAMASTE scheme has been expanded to include sanitation workers and waste pickers, promoting their social and economic empowerment.

Empowering Women

Under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY-NRLM), over 10 crore women have been organised into more than 90 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Lakshmi Didi Scheme has certified 11 lakh new Lakshmi Didis, with over 1 crore women earning more than Rs 1 lakh annually.

Reforms through new legislation

The government has introduced several new laws to improve governance and law enforcement, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to create a digital platform for the management and protection of Waqf properties.

Investment in Science and Technology

In the science and technology sector, increased investments have been made in space, semiconductors, and research. The first National Space Day has been celebrated, and space startups are being encouraged.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) platform has introduced a “Scan and Share” feature, facilitating 4 crore outpatient registrations.