8 Arrested in Rowdy Sheeter Suhas Shetty Murder Case – Home Minister Parameshwar

Mangalore: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar announced that eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, which occurred in Bajpe on May 1.

The Home Minister disclosed this information during a press conference at the city police commissioner’s office on May 3. The arrests took place on Friday night, and investigations are ongoing to determine the backgrounds of the accused and the factors that led to the incident.

Measures have been implemented to maintain peace in Dakshina Kannada district, emphasizing that no community can take the law into their own hands. An Anti-Communal Task Force will be established to prevent communal conflicts; this task force will operate within Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, stated Parameshwar.

In the recent Ashraf murder case, 21 individuals have already been arrested. Such incidents must not recur in the district. Police have been directed to take strict action against anyone who makes communal inflammatory speeches.