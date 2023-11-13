8 fishing boats gutted in massive fire in Gangolli

Kundapur: As many as eight fishing boats in Gangolli near Byndoor Taluk of Udupi district were gutted in a major fire on Monday, November 13, the officials said.

As per the local police, the boats were anchored on the river bank at Gangolli in Udupi district. It is learnt that seven boats have been damaged and two bikes that were parked were also damaged.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

The officials further said that the fire that started from one boat soon spread to other boats that were anchored nearby. Fire and rescue service personnel brought the fire under control.

The coast guard personnel and police are also present at the spot.

So far, there is no report of loss of life.



