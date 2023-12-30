9-year-old girl found dead in Bengaluru apartment pool, electrocution suspected



Bengaluru: A nine-year-old girl who went out of her Bengaluru flat to play was found dead in the swimming pool located in the premises, police said.

The incident took place on December 28 at the apartment complex in Varthur.

The deceased, identified as Manya, had left home, telling her parents that she was going out to play.

The incident had occurred at 8 p.m. and though the girl, found lying in the pool, was immediately rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her dead.

Her father Rakesh alleged that his daughter had died due to electrocution as she came in contact with a live wire near the pool.

The people, who observed this, tried to bring a wooden staff to help her, but she had died by that time.

Parents and residents of the apartment have demanded action over the negligence and also staged a flash protest, over no action being initiated in this regard so far.

The manager of the apartment has disappeared after the incident.

Varthur police are investigating the case. Exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.



