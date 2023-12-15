A J Hospital & Research Centre wraps up 2023 with an array of prestigious accolades

Mangaluru: As the curtains fall on 2023, A J Hospital & Research Centre in Mangalore reflects on a year marked by exceptional achievements, with esteemed recognitions from leading media houses in India. The healthcare institution, founded by the renowned philanthropist, businessman, and educationist Dr A J Shetty in 2001, proudly received accolades for its outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector.

Throughout the year, A J Hospital earned noteworthy distinctions, being ranked as the 7th best Oncology Hospital and the 17th best Cardiology Hospital in India by Outlook India.

Additionally, the institution was honoured with the “Excellence in Super Speciality Health Care – Karnataka” award 2023 by the Times Group. This prestigious accolade was presented during a grand ceremony in Bangalore on 30th November 2023, with the esteemed actor Suneil Shetty conferring the award.

Dr Amitha Marla and Dr Prashanth Marla, Directors of A J Hospital & Research Centre, accepted the award, showcasing the institution’s commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services. The hospital, boasting a 430-bed multi-speciality facility established under a single roof, has consistently prioritized ethical and affordable healthcare for the benefit of its patients.

Since its inception, A J Hospital has remained at the forefront of technological advancements, continually expanding its departments and recruiting expert doctors and support staff to deliver world-class services. The institution’s dedication to excellence has earned it recognition from various quality certification agencies, solidifying its unique position in coastal Karnataka.

A J Hospital’s unwavering commitment to quality care, ethical practices, and patient safety has led to significant accreditations, including the prestigious 5th edition NABH accreditation by the Quality Council of India. The institution also boasts many annual awards from the Association of Healthcare Providers India and the Ramakrishna Bajaj Quality Awards, further affirming its position as a leader in the healthcare industry. A J Hospital also had received award in 2022 for the best super speciality hospital Karnataka by the News 18, which was given by Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao the present Health Minister of Government of Karnataka.