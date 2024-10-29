A.J. Institute of Hospital Management Commemorates Graduation Ceremony 2024

Mangaluru: The A.J. Institute of Hospital Management, affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), celebrated its ‘Graduation Ceremony 2024’ with great enthusiasm and pride, honouring the accomplishments of its undergraduate and postgraduate students in Hospital Administration. The event, hosted at the A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences auditorium, marked a significant milestone for the graduates as they embark on their professional journeys in healthcare management.

The ceremony commenced with a grand procession of dignitaries, faculty, and graduates, followed by the lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. Assistant Professor Primrose Vishnu hosted the event and was the Master of Ceremony. Assistant Professor Ashika D. delivered the welcome address and warmly greeted the dignitaries, faculty, and families.

Dr. Rohan S. Monis, Chief Administrative Medical Officer of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. In his address, Dr. Monis emphasized the importance of ethical leadership, innovation, and service in the healthcare sector. He also highlighted the role of empathy and humanity, urging graduates to blend professionalism with compassion in their future roles.

Key members of the institution’s management were present to honor the graduates. Dr. Prashanth Marla, Medical Director of A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, commended the students for their hard work and encouraged them to become future-ready healthcare leaders. Dr. Amitha P. Marla, Director of Medical Administration, congratulated the students and emphasized the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in healthcare.

One of the ceremony’s highlights was the Annual Report presented by Principal Prof. Vijaya P., who detailed the institution’s achievements and progress over the past academic year. She emphasized the milestones the students and faculty achieved and expressed optimism for the college’s continued growth.

Graduates participated in a solemn Oath-Taking Ceremony, pledging to uphold integrity, ethics, and professionalism in their careers. Certificates were awarded to graduates of the Master of Hospital Administration (MHA)and Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA) programs, marking their transition from students to healthcare professionals.

Rank holders from both undergraduate and postgraduate programs were felicitated for their academic excellence. The Chief Guest, Dr. Monis, presented awards to the rank holders, commending their dedication and perseverance.

One of the most heartfelt moments of the event was the Response by the Graduates, where students reflected on their journey, expressed gratitude to their mentors, and encouraged current students to aim high.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Lecturer Ancita T.J., expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, faculty, and families for their presence and support.

The Graduation Ceremony 2024, was not just a celebration of academic achievements but a tribute to the values of compassion, dedication, and service that define the institution. The event was a proud and memorable occasion, marking not just the completion of academic programs but also the beginning of new opportunities for graduates as they step into the healthcare sector.