A New Dawn for Fertility Treatment: Father Muller to Launch ‘Genesis Fertility Clinic’ on March 8

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital is set to launch ‘Genesis Fertility Clinic’ on March 8th, marking a significant step towards holistic fertility care. Building upon the institution’s long-standing history of providing Homoeopathic treatment since 1985, the clinic aims to address infertility through personalized and comprehensive care.

Under the leadership of former administrator Rev. Fr. Roshan Crasta and spearheaded by Dr. Vilma Meera Dsouza, the clinic offers timely diagnosis, investigations, lifestyle modification advice, and counseling. With a dedicated team of qualified doctors, ‘Genesis Fertility Clinic’ seeks to raise awareness about Homoeopathic treatments for infertility and assist couples in realizing their parenthood aspirations.

The clinic has already demonstrated success, reporting 43 conceptions out of 91 registered cases in its three years of operation. Beyond fertility treatments, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit addresses a spectrum of gynecological disorders, further solidifying Father Muller’s commitment to women’s health and well-being. The launch of ‘Genesis Fertility Clinic’ represents a new dawn, offering hope and comprehensive care to couples seeking to build their families.

‘Genesis Fertility Clinic’ will be flagged off on 8th March 2025, on the occasion of International Women’s Day by Fr. Richard A. Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, under the leadership of Rev. Fr. Roshan Crasta, Former administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, whose vision and dedication laid the foundation for Genesis Fertility Clinic aiming to assist couples to achieve their dream of parenthood.

The clinic is committed to providing the best possible fertility treatments and today we are completing 3 years of existence and celebrating the success stories with our beneficiaries who have conceived with our care and treatment.

Our Objective of Fertility Clinic:

To provide Comprehensive Fertility care – To impart holistic health care by timely diagnosis, investigations along with lifestyle modification, advice, and counseling.

Raising awareness and Education – To educate the community to realize their dream of parenthood through Homoeopathic treatment by a competent and experienced medical fraternity.

Every couple walking into ‘Genesis Fertility Clinic’ gets highly personalized Homoeopathic treatment under the supervision of our qualified doctors.

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital is headed by Dr. Vilma Meera Dsouza, along with other unit doctors available for consultation from 8.45 am to 4.00 p.m. in the Outpatient Department.

At Deralakatte OPD:

Unit I : Monday – Dr Jenita Fernandes & Dr Adlin Gonsalves

Unit II, V : Tuesday and Friday – Dr Vilma M D’Souza and Dr Sherlyn E.Paul

Unit III: Wednesday – Dr Saviona Fernandes and Dr Anila E T

Unit IV: Thursday – Dr Anita Lobo & Dr Adlin Gonsalves

Unit VI: Saturday – Dr Saviona Fernandes and Dr Shainaz

Genesis Fertility Specialty clinic: Dr Vilma M D’Souza and Dr Anita Lobo

At Kankanady OPD: Monday – Dr Vilma M D’souza and Dr Anita Lobo

Besides this, many other Gynaecological disorders are also treated such as – PCOD,

Abnormal bleeding disorders, Uterine fibroids, Pelvic Inflammatory diseases, Endometriosis, Urinary Disorders, Amenorrhoea, Dysmenorrhea and Leucorrhoea, Genital malignancies,

Breast lumps etc.

For Appointments, Call or Whatsapp: 945956633

Landline: 0824-2203901/2203902

Members present for the Press Meet:

– Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI.

-Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Guest of Honour

-Rev Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator, FMHPD

-Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC

-Dr Satish S, Principal, FMCOPS

-Dr Vilma Meera Dsouza, Vice Principal, Professor and HOD, Dept of OBG, FMHMC,

Coordinator, GENESIS Fertility Clinic, FMHMCH

-Dr Girish Navada U.K., Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH.

-Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH.

– OBG Unit Doctors



