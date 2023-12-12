A Peoples’ Cop! Police Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat Educates Motorists & Students on Traffic Rules

A Peoples’ Cop! Police Inspector at Kadri East Traffic Police Station GOPALKRISHNA BHAT Educates Motorists, especially Two-wheeler Riders and students on Traffic Rules and Safety Procedures while Driving, Riding and Walking on Streets



Mangaluru: There are Police Officers who come to work, do their regular hours of duty and when it’s time to go home, they are out of their office- and then there are few other Police Officers who apart from their regular hours of duty, go out of their way and do a little extra community service towards the citizens, motorists and commuters. And for that matter, the Police Inspector at Kadri Traffic East Police Station GOPALKRISHNA BHAT falls in the latter category, who apart from his regular hours of police duties, sacrifices a little of his extra time in doing good for the community.

With the increase in traffic-related accidents, resulting in deaths or severe injuries, especially those of two-wheeler riders, Traffic Police Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat goes the extra mile in spending some of his precious time to make the road users aware of their responsibilities in respect of road rules; conduct road safety and traffic education campaigns for the benefit of motorists, pedestrians and school children; collects or formulate suggestions for improvement of traffic and forward the same to the higher authorities; organise traffic education campaigns and traffic training camps for school children, among others.

Police Inspector GOPALKRISHNA BHAT of Kadri East Police Station

PI Gopalkrishna Bhat’s presence, mainly at the Nanthoor Junction during peak hours, works wonders with motorists strictly adhering to the traffic rules and obeying police directions. He is also seen at the other busy junctions, where he makes sure the motorists follow traffic rules. He has also educated hundreds of two-wheeler riders near KPT/Circuit House junction, briefing them about wearing ISI-marked helmets, not riding triple, not going on the wrong way, non-use of mobile phones while riding, stopping speeding and riding rashly, driving licence and motor vehicle insurance, among other safety measures while on road.

He also had a bunch of school children along with a couple of their teachers from a school near KPT visit the Kadri police station and narrated to them about the safety rules, while crossing the road, watching for moving vehicles on both sides, stopping talking on mobile phones while walking which may distract them, be attentive on roads among other safety precautions.

In conclusion, police officers like Gopalkrishna Bhat can truly make a difference with their extra service in serving the community, including motorists and commuters. A job well done, Gopalkrishna, Sir!