Aamir Khan sheds light on the importance of connecting with the audience

Mumbai: Aamir Khan graced the special film festival launched by PVR INOX, “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar”. The launch event was also attended by legendary lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar.

During the event, Mr Perfectionist and Javed Akhtar had a heart-to-heart about movies, and the Indian film industry.

As part of the conversation, Aamir shed light on the importance of connecting with the audience.

He revealed what led to the failure of his 2022 drama, “Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Aamir said, “A lot of people did not like ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, it did not connect with people. As a person who was part of making the film, I realized that we were not able to connect with a section of people.

Although we connected with a few people, we failed to connect with most.”

Mr Perfectionist also talked about the reason why Bollywood is on the back foot at the moment.

Aamir observed, “We’re telling our consumers that you can come and consume our product (film). If you don’t, we’ll bring it to you in eight weeks (on OTT), when it will be free of cost as you’ve already paid for it (subscription). I don’t know how to sell a product twice. Earlier, I used to watch movies because I had no option. Now, it’s dependent on a fancy for films. So we’ve killed our own business model.”

Aamir and Javed Akhtar further discussed the unpredictable nature of the box office. The lyricist pointed out, “I haven’t seen a better film than ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ in 6-7 years. All reviews have given it 4-4.5 stars. But it has not worked in theatres.”

Reiterating the sentiment, Aamir mentioned the not-to-impressive box office performance of “Laapataa Ladies” despite the critical acclaim. He stated, “I haven’t met a single person who hasn’t loved ‘Laapataa Ladies’. But it didn’t work at the box office.”