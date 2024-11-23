AAP celebrates Punjab wins, Kejriwal greets newly elected MLAs

Chandigarh: In the Punjab Assembly by-elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three out of four seats. AAP won Gidderbaha, Chabbewal and Dera Baba Nanak assembly seats in the by-poll. These three seats were previously held by the Congress.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Congress candidates Amarinder Raja Warring won from Gidderbaha, Sukhjinder Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak, and Rajkumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal. After winning these three seats, the number of AAP legislators in the Assembly has now increased to 94.

After the victory, AAP leaders celebrated at the party office in Chandigarh. Leaders and workers distributed sweets to congratulate each other.

During the celebration, minister Harjot Bains, legislator Kulwant Singh, and the party’s state general secretary Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, along with several other party officials and leaders, were present.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal congratulated all the newly elected MLAs and thanked the people of Punjab for their continued trust in the Aam Aadmi Party.

He said, “The people of Punjab have once again expressed their faith in Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology and the work of our government by giving us three out of four seats in the by-elections. Thank you very much to the people of Punjab, and congratulations to everyone!”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated and said: “Many congratulations to Punjabis for the spectacular win in the by-elections. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party is reaching new heights across the country every day. We are working day and night with honesty and without discrimination for the progress and prosperity of Punjab. We will prioritise fulfilling every promise made to the people during the by-elections.”

The party’s national Organization Secretary Sandeep Pathak, the party’s Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also thanked the people and wished the best to the new legislators.

Pathak credited this victory to the party’s workers and appreciated their hard work.

Jarnail Singh said that today’s results once again proved that Kejriwal’s magic “is intact and that people are happy with the work of the Mann government”.

He said this is the result of years of hard work by our leaders and workers. The Aam Aadmi Party is consistently receiving love and support from the people of Punjab. The AAP government is also working dedicatedly to make Punjab prosperous and happy.

Rajya Sabha MP Chadha said the people’s trust in Kejriwal and Mann’s visionary leadership and honest politics is continuously growing.

“The welfare work of the AAP government has impressed the people of Punjab,” he said.

He also congratulated the party workers and supporters for winning three seats in the by-elections.

AAP new Punjab President Aman Arora said that under the leadership and guidance of Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party has won three out of four seats in the by-elections.

He said the party workers, office-bearers, and leaders worked very hard in this election. “This victory is the result of their hard work.”

The party’s working president, Aman Sher Singh Sherry Kalsi, said the party has achieved this victory due to the capable leadership of Kejriwal and Chief Minister Mann.