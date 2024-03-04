AAP leader Sisodia urges SC to urgently hear curative pleas



New Delhi: AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday urged the Supreme Court to urgently hear the curative petitions filed by him against its 2023 verdict denying him bail in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

Seeking directions for urgent listing of pleas, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of the AAP leader, apprised a bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, that the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court is not taking up Sisodia’s regular bail plea since his curative petitions are pending.

At this, CJI Chandrachud said: “Just send an email and I will look into it.”

Last month, the Chief Justice had said that he has already instructed urgent listing of the curative petitions.

The Supreme Court in December 2023 had declined to give an oral hearing on the review petition filed by Sisodia and dismissed it in chambers by circulation.

“We have carefully perused the review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated October 30, 2023 is made out. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed,” it had said.

On October 30 last year, the top court had denied bail to Sisodia, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges.

In its verdict, the apex court had said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established. However, it had directed that Sisodia’s trial be completed within six to eight months, adding that if the trial proceeds slowly in next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

The alleged excise policy scam is being probed by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.