Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre indulge in ‘paan party’ on ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ set



Mumbai: The viewers of the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ are set to experience hilarity at its best as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) get addicted to eating ‘paan’, leading to hilarious chaos in the Modern Colony.

While shooting the sequence, the actors had to keep their mouths red and to do that, they kept eating varieties of paan, resulting in a “paan party” on the set.

Talking about his excitement about the ‘Paan Khaayein Saiyan’ track, Aasif shared: “In our upcoming track, Vibhuti finds himself hooked on paan, prompting Angoori to join in, much to the chagrin of their partners Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) and Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour). It leads to chaos in Modern Colony as they spit it out, making a mess everywhere.”

Aasif said that despite the chaos, shooting this sequence was a blast.

“There were moments when we had to sport red-stained mouths and teeth to play the characters. Throughout the scene, Shubhangi and I indulged in plenty of paan to get into the skin of our characters. While I am not typically a paan enthusiast, there was no avoiding it on set,” said the ‘Tanha’ fame actor.

Surprisingly, the paan consumption has piqued Aasif’s interest and he might not mind trying it out in future also.

“I am soon heading to Varanasi, which is famous for its Banarsi paan. I am looking forward to trying it out this time around,” he added.

Speaking about the sequence, Shubhangi shared: “When our director suggested that we keep our mouths red all day for the shoot, I initially felt a bit self-conscious. But as soon as I held that paan in my hand, I was struck by its intricate folding, sealing in a blend of flavours.”

Reminiscing about throwback memories, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ fame actress said: “Back in Indore, I used to enjoy paan with friends, especially the meetha paan. So, I insisted that our crew recreate that same experience. Taking a bite, I met with the delightful fusion of sweet gulkand, spices, and the satisfying crunch of fennel seeds. Even the bitterness of supari added its unique touch. It was a simple yet incredible explosion of flavours, evoking memories of old times.”

She added: “Aasif and I had a blast, munching on paan and dancing to the timeless Bollywood track by Asha Bhosle Ji, ‘Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro’.”

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.