AATA BEE International Youth Quiz 2024: A Celebration of Knowledge and Community

Virginia, USA: The All America Tulu Association (AATA) proudly concluded the second season event of the AATA BEE International Youth Quiz for the year 2024, which took place over the last two weeks of December. This online event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Tuluva kids representing more than 80 schools across the United States and Canada. The quiz contest was structured into three competitive levels: High School, Middle School, and Elementary School, providing a robust platform for students to showcase their critical thinking skills across diverse subjects, including science, mathematics, history, sports, and general knowledge.

The AATA, established with the vision of uniting individuals of Tulunad origin residing in North America, aims to foster community and cultural connection among its members. The AATA BEE International Youth Quiz serves as an initiative to bring Tuluva children together, enhancing their educational experience while instilling a sense of pride in their heritage.

The event was inaugurated by Mrs. Shreevallli Rai Martell, the president of AATA, who delivered an inspiring address underscoring the significance of the quiz as part of the Youth Enrichment Program and Student Scholarship Award. In her speech, Mrs. Martell emphasized that AATA is making history by organizing this international contest, which provides a valuable platform for students to demonstrate their knowledge and compete on a global stage. She encouraged participants to view their involvement as a victory in itself, stating, “You are all winners today for your interest and determination.” Mrs. Martell also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the participants and their parents for their unwavering support.

The competition featured attractive cash prizes of $1000, $500, and $250, along with trophies and certificates for the winners in each category. The AATA announced that, in addition to the overall champions, the top ten international rank holders would be recognized at each level, further motivating participants to excel.

In the High School category, Raghav Shetty from Flower Mound High School in Texas emerged as the champion, claiming the coveted trophy and cash prize of $1000. Following closely were Riaan Shetty from Silicon Valley International School in California and Claire D’Souza from Panther Creek High School in North Carolina, who secured the second and third positions, respectively. The remaining top ten rank holders included Nikheel Sherigar, Aniketh Sherigar, Aadhya Anand, Neeshma Shetty, Arvil Mathias, Tanish Shetty, Samyak Acharya, and Sahasi Udupa.

The Middle School category showcased high participation and intense competition. Hridhaan Gautham from Grafton Middle School in Massachusetts took home the trophy and cash prize for first place. Arnav Shetty from Carnage Magnet Middle School in North Carolina and Atman Koorse from Mills Park Middle School in Apex, North Carolina, were awarded second and third places, respectively. The top ten rank holders in this category included Nathan D’Souza, Anjana Upadhya, Krithik Puttur, Pradyumna Bhat, Daelyn Rego, Hridhaan Shetty, and Samvith Shanbhag.

In the Elementary School category, Akshaj Chidananda from Hopewell Elementary School in Iowa emerged victorious after a closely contested quiz that required a tiebreaker round to determine the winner. Heeral Moolya from Chester M. Stephens Elementary School in New Jersey and Anarghya Abhiram from Posts Corners Public School in California secured second and third positions, respectively. The top ten rank holders in this category included Aadhi Bangera, Rishaan Shetty, Nirvi Shetty, Kavin Acharya, Ishan Shetty, Inika Acharya, and Ansika Sherigar.

Organizing an international quiz competition posed significant challenges, particularly in establishing a reliable, secure, and user-friendly online platform. The AATA team, comprising dedicated quizmasters Dr. Roshan Pais, Mrs. Sindhu Kulal, Mrs. Ranjani Asaigoli, and Dr. Rathanakar Sherigar, worked diligently to ensure that the platform was accessible even to elementary school students. The seamless execution of the event was overseen by the AATA compliance team, led by Treasurer Santosh Shetty and Director Prasanna Lakshman.

The success of the event was made possible through the guidance and support of AATA’s leadership, including founder president Bhaskar Sherigar, vice presidents Shirish Shetty and Sudarshan Shetty, joint treasurer Sudeep Hebbar, and chairperson of the board of directors Dr. Mohana Chandra KP, among others. Their collective efforts exemplified the spirit of community and collaboration that AATA strives to promote.

As a non-profit organization, AATA is committed to conducting the AATA BEE International Quiz contest annually in December, continuing to inspire and engage Tuluva youth in educational pursuits while celebrating their cultural heritage.

Report by: Dr. Rathnakar Sherigar, Virginia, USA