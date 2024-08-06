Aayush Diggi Wins Gold Medal in Long Jump at Karnataka State Level Kids Athletics Meet 2024

Bengaluru: Aayush Diggi, representing The New Cambridge English Medium School, Vijayanagar Bangalore, won the Gold Medal in the Long Jump in the under-8 age category at the Karnataka State Level Kids Athletics Meet 2024.

The prestigious event was organized by the Karnataka Athletics Association and took place at the renowned Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on August 3 and 4, 2024.

Aayush Diggi, the son of Shivalingappa Diggi and Sneha, is a resident of Sattva Anugraha, Vijayanagar, Bangalore, and a student of class II at The New Cambridge English Medium School, Vijayanagar Bangalore.

The meet brought together young athletes from across Karnataka, providing a platform to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

Aayush’s achievement not only brought pride to his school and district but also inspired his peers and young athletes aspiring to make their mark in athletics.