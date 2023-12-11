Abdul Razak Nitte Re-elected President of Tulu Koota Kuwait

Kuwait: The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) was held on Friday, December 08, 2022, at the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya. The event began with a prayer by Mugdha Bhandary, followed by the national anthems of Kuwait and India.

Mr. Abdul Razak Nitte, the president, along with advisors Mr. Satishchandra Shetty, Mr. Wilson D’Souza, Mr. Ramesh Bhandary, and the management committee members, inaugurated the program by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Mr. Abdul Razak welcomed the members for the 24th AGM, congratulating everyone on TKK’s successful journey.

During the meeting, General Secretary Mr. Harish Bhandary presented the Annual Report for the year 2023, highlighting TKK’s achievements. Treasurer Mr. Roshan Quadras presented the audited annual financial report for the 2023, both of which were approved with applause from attending members.

Outstanding 10th and 12th grade students of 2023 received honours, and merit-cum-means scholarship cash awards were given to three students. Mr. Paresh Patidar from Al-Mulla Exchange and Mr. Jaye Kumar from TVS Haider Group were presented with flower bouquets as a token of appreciation for sponsoring TKK events.

The second part of the stage program was the introduction of the year 2024 Managing Committee members for the Koota. Election officer Ms. Sushma Manoj efficiently introduced the unanimously elected new management committee members.

The elected members are:

• President – Mr. Abdul Razak Nitte

• Vice President – Mr. Shankar Shetty

• General Secretary – Mr. Harish Bhandary

• Joint Secretary – Mrs. Sharon Gonsalves

• Treasurer – Mr. Roshan Prashanth Quadras

• Internal Auditor – Dinesh Ram Bannanje

• Cultural Secretary – Mr. Vijay Wilson Albuquerque

• Sports Secretary – Mr. Srinath Prabhu

• Public Relations Officer – Mr. Lionel Mascarenhas

• Welfare Officer – Mr. Vijay Kumar Kairangala

The new committee members expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve TKK and pledged professionalism, commitment, and teamwork. President Mr. Abdul Razak Nitte, in his speech, expressed gratitude and assured dynamic teamwork for the association’s 25th year, focusing on welfare projects under health and education. All the members of TKK congratulated the President and the managing committee for the year 2024.

The new management committee along with the ex-presidents of the association present, released the 25th year logo and the new calendar for the year 2024 sponsored by Salmiya Clinic.

The event concluded with the Raffle draw, coordinated by Dr. Manohar Prabhu, and winners received exciting prizes. Mr. Harish Bhandary coordinated the program, with dynamic committee member Mr. Jackson D’Sa as the compere. Mr. Ronald D’Souza handled the technical part of the cultural program, and sound & lights were provided by Mr. Anand of Waves, with photography by Mr. Joy. The program ended with a vote of thanks by General Secretary Mr. Harish Bhandary, followed by a scrumptious dinner by Shangri-la Catering and Banquets, Kuwait.



