About 100 feared dead during huge landslide in Papua New Guinea

Sydney: About 100 people were feared dead after a huge landslide battered a remote village in Papua New Guinea, the media reported.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. local time in Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, located over 600 km northwest of Port Moresby, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ABC.

“It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours, and the entire village has gone down,” Elizabeth Laruma, President of the Porgera Women in Business Association, was quoted as saying.

“From what I can presume, it’s about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground,” Laruma added.