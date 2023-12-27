ACCE (I) MLR UltraTech Awards 2023 Ceremony held in Glamour, Glitter & Exuberance

Mangaluru: The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) Mangaluru centre ACCE(I) MLR Ultratech Award ceremony 2023 in association with UltraTech Cement Ltd at Milagres Golden Jubilee Hall. ACCE-Ultratech Awards 2023 is a most awaited Award function in our construction industry is eagerly anticipated to not only see the awardees but also a great chance to hear a brief lecture from the guest speaker apart from building friendship, and comradery among the fraternity of Engineers, Architects, Contractors and those connected with the Construction Industry. The programme was also organized to present the prestigious award to different categories: Outstanding Concrete Structure in Multi-Storey Building category within DK, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Shivamogga districts; Outstanding Residential Villa in DK district; Outstanding Residential Villa in Udupi district; and Outstanding Residential Villa in Shivamogga Districts, and other categories.

The welcome address and opening remarks were done by Er Ujwal D’souza- the Chairman of ACCE (I), Mangaluru, following which the introduction of the chief guest was done by Er Vijay Vishnu Mayya-the former Chairman of ACCE (I) Mangaluru chapter. The awards ceremony was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Vivek D-Managing Director, Dakshina Kannada Milk Union; joined by Er.Rajendra Kalbavi- Secretary General ACCE(I); Er. Punnose P John-Zonal Head Technical Customer Solutions-UltraTech; Er Ashok Reddy- Regional Head Tech UltraTech; Harish Kumar HP- Regional Head Marketing UltraTech; Er. Devdas Kamath – Vice Chairman ACCE(I)Mangaluru; Er. Ujwal D’souza- Chairman ACCE(I) Mangaluru; Er.Vinod T D’souza- Secretary ACCE (I) Mangaluru; Er. Ekanath Dandekeri- Treasurer ACCE (I) Mangaluru, among others.M

The lifetime achievement award was presented to Er B Laxmisha Yadiyal- Retd Executive Engineer-KPWD, a renowned civil engineer with decades of experience. In his acceptance speech, Dr Yadiyal narrated about his journey and encouraged the young engineers to be entrepreneurs, rather than look around for jobs. “I appreciate the efforts put in by the organizers, this is indeed a great concept to award and encourage engineers and contractors. By doing this the relationship between engineers and owners or prospective owners of homes, villas, apartments, multi-storeyed buildings etc could be strengthened. Engineers are the backbone of development and technology.

“During my time everything was in books but now everything is digitalized, but as an Engineer, we need to be very careful while finalizing the final plan of construction. You should note that because of your passion, you are all civil engineers. Passion is very much needed for someone to reach greater heights. The role of a civil engineer is a must in building a strong nation. We can do it- and You Engineers can do it. Engineers are needed for the growth and infrastructure – without the help of engineers, architects and contractors, you can’t create an area’s infrastructure. My sincere congratulations to all the award winners, and I wish them all success in their endeavours” added Er Yadiyal.

Chief guest Vivek said, “The ACCE(I) is always proactive with several activities. The corporation is a body of civil engineers supported by other departments. The role of Civil Engineering activities in infrastructural development can be summarised as follows: To plan, design, build, supervise, operate and maintain civil engineering infrastructural projects and systems in public and private systems. Has to carry out research and training programs to improve the technology. And for that matter, ACCE (I) Mangaluru has been playing a vital role in the development and infrastructure of Mangaluru, which we need to appreciate”.

Er. Punnose John Zonal Head-Technical Customer Solutions Ultra Tech Cement Limited gave a brief profile of Ultra Tech Cement through a power presentation. He said, ” The Company Unit Management fosters a culture of total integrity, credibility, trust, continuous learning, and respect for individuals and all partners. It has formulated its own Vision and Mission in line with its Group objectives to drive growth and improvement. The Management believes in systematically doing its activities. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, APCW is undertaking various initiatives in the fields of Education, Infrastructure Building, Sustainable Livelihood, Health and Social Well-being in line with its Social vision and objectives in the surrounding community and villages. The unit received many recognitions and awards from various independent institutions for achieving excellence in its operations, productivity, energy reduction, etc.”

Er, Rajendra Kalbavi delivered the presidential address. Er. Vinod T D’souzaSecretary ACCE (I) Mangalore proposed the vote of thanks, while Er Preethi & Ar Deeksha, employed at UltraTech firm in Mangaluru compered the ceremony meticulously and professionally. The formal function concluded with a fellowship dinner, while ‘Shaad’s Music World” musicians entertained the crowd with Bollywood and Sandalwood hits. The audience was predominantly mixed, comprising engineers, architects and contractors from the districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, DK and Udupi, joined by their family members and friends.

FOLLOWING ARE THE WINNERS IN VARIOUS CATEGORIES:

Well Built Residential Villa in Shivamogga District.

House: SOWMYA NIVASA

Owner: Mrs. Sowmya & Mr Santhosh Holalur; Shivamogga

Architect: Anil.R. Jain, M/s. A-Branch Associates, Shivamogga

Structural Consultant : M/s. Indiresh and Associates, Shivamogga

Contractor: Armugam

Well Built Residential Villa in Chikmagalur District.

House: Pool Villa at Kenjige

Owner: K.R. Keshava-Hosathota Estate Kenjige ,

Architect: Ar. Pramod Kenjige, M/s. CREATIONS ARCHITECTS & DESIGNERS, Chikmagalur

Engineer: Er. Suhil Basha, M/s. SHA Constructions, Chikmagalur

Contractor: Hasain Basha, M/s. SHA Constructions, Chikmagalur

Well Built Residential Villa in Udupi District.

House: VANAJA

Owner: Hari Prasad, City Layout, Hayagreeva Nagar Manipal, Udupi District

Architect: Ar. Sonal Shetty Rao and . Amith Rao; M/s. Vriksh

Engineer: Er. Shashidhar. P.N-M/s. Malvika Associates, Udupi

Well Built Residential Villa in Rural Dakshina Kannada District.

House: SHUBHODAYA FARMS

Owner: Advocate Prashanth. B.K, Kattnadka , Guripalla, Belthangadi taluka- 574214

Structural Consultant : M/s. MUNNALAYI INFRA PROJECTS, Puttur Taluk

Engineer: Er. Ramyashree Prashanth Shetty-Udupi

Contractor : MANU M RAI, M/s. MUNNALAYI INFRA PROJECTS, Mundoor Village, Puttur

Well Built Residential Villa in Dakshina Kannada District.

House: SAI AKSHADH

Owner: Dr. Vikram Shetty, Ksheme Doctors Enclave, Deralakatte

Architect : Ar Prajay Alva K & Ar. Rohit lunavath, M/s. Anoma Design Studio & M/s. JJ ASSOCIATES), Bengaluru

Contractor: M/s. MM CONSTRUCTIONS, Kankanady, Mangaluru

Well Built Concrete Structure (Multi-Storey) in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikmagalur District

Structure: NORTHERN SKY PALMSTREAK

Owner DHEERAJ AMIN, Mangaluru

Architect: M/s. SALDANHA & ASSOCIATES, Mangaluru

Engineer: M/s. PRAGATHI CONSULTANTS, Bengaluru

Contractor: M/s. PROJECTILE, Mangaluru

Well-Built Concrete Structure – Infrastructure in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikmagalur Districts

Structure: Construction of Pedestrian Plaza near Clock Tower in Mangaluru City

0wner: Mangaluru City Corporation.

Implementing Agency: Mangaluru Smart City Limited

Architect: M/s. IDF Consultants, Mangaluru

Structural Consultant: M/s. Wadia Techno-Engineering Services Limited, Mumbai

Contractor: Er. D Sudhakar Shetty, M/s. Mugrody Constructions, Mangaluru

Best Innovative Concrete Structure

Structure: GOLDEN TRIANGLE CHITTOOR

Owner: Dr. Kiran Shetty, Udupi

Architect: M/s. Saldana & Associates, Mangaluru

Engineer: Er. K Anil Hegde, M/s. VIMAL ANIL STRUCTURAL & SURVEY CONSULTANTS, Mangaluru



