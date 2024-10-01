Acclaimed Filmmaker Dr. Ramesh Kamath’s Latest Konkani Venture Anthyarambha’ slated for release in November

By
Media Release
-
Spread the love

Acclaimed Filmmaker Dr. Ramesh Kamath’s Latest Konkani Venture Anthyarambha’ slated for release in November

Mangaluru: Renowned filmmaker Dr. Ramesh Kamath, a graduate of Poona Film Institute and Karnataka Konkani Sahithya Academy Award winner, is set to release his fourth Konkani film, ANTHYARAMBHA (ಅಂತ್ಯಾರಂಭ).

At 72, Dr. Kamath has achieved a remarkable feat, having produced and directed three Konkani films before this. ANTHYARAMBHA is a philosophical exploration of an old man’s life journey, culminating in the profound message: “Every END marks a NEW BEGINNING.”


The film boasts an impressive cast: Dr. Ramesh Kamath as the old man, Damodhar Nayak (Hero), Prathiksha Kamath (Heroine), Vitobha Bhandarkar, Stany Alveres, Uday Jadugar, Sheela Nayak and Vasudha Prabhu and the crew include Cameraman: PVR Swamy, Editor: Nagesh, Music: Srisuresh, Singer: Shankar Shabhougue and Dialogues: Sha Mam Krishna Rao.

Dr. Kamath has written the story, screenplay, song lyrics, and directed the film.

ANTHYARAMBHA is slated for release in the first week of November 2024.


Spread the love
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments