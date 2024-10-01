Acclaimed Filmmaker Dr. Ramesh Kamath’s Latest Konkani Venture Anthyarambha’ slated for release in November

Mangaluru: Renowned filmmaker Dr. Ramesh Kamath, a graduate of Poona Film Institute and Karnataka Konkani Sahithya Academy Award winner, is set to release his fourth Konkani film, ANTHYARAMBHA (ಅಂತ್ಯಾರಂಭ).

At 72, Dr. Kamath has achieved a remarkable feat, having produced and directed three Konkani films before this. ANTHYARAMBHA is a philosophical exploration of an old man’s life journey, culminating in the profound message: “Every END marks a NEW BEGINNING.”



The film boasts an impressive cast: Dr. Ramesh Kamath as the old man, Damodhar Nayak (Hero), Prathiksha Kamath (Heroine), Vitobha Bhandarkar, Stany Alveres, Uday Jadugar, Sheela Nayak and Vasudha Prabhu and the crew include Cameraman: PVR Swamy, Editor: Nagesh, Music: Srisuresh, Singer: Shankar Shabhougue and Dialogues: Sha Mam Krishna Rao.

Dr. Kamath has written the story, screenplay, song lyrics, and directed the film.

ANTHYARAMBHA is slated for release in the first week of November 2024.