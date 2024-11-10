Accused of harassing a woman found dead at Brahmavar Police Station

Brahmavar: A Kerala-based labourer, summoned to Brahmavar Police Station for allegedly harassing a woman, was found dead in the cell’s bathroom during the early hours of Sunday, November 10.

The deceased has been identified as Biju Mohan (42), a native of Kollam, Kerala. He worked at Hangarakatte Fish Factory and joined work three days ago. Biju Mohan, a resident of a rented house in Surabettu, was accused of harassing a woman living nearby on the night of November 9.

At that time, the woman raised an alarm, and locals gathered, caught Biju Mohan, and locked him inside the house. Later, they informed the police, who arrived at the scene, took custody of the accused, and took him to the police station.

Biju Mohan, allegedly intoxicated, was held in a cell. On November 10, around 3:30 am, Biju was found collapsed in the nearby bathroom. He was immediately taken to the Brahmavar Primary Health Center, where doctors declared him dead.

District Police Chief Dr. Arun K. has commented on the lockdown death of a Kerala native at Brahmavar Police Station, stating that the deceased’s family has been informed. The next course of action will depend on the instructions provided by the deceased’s family members, who are expected to arrive from Kerala.

As this is a lockup death case, the CID will investigate. Two teams will conduct the post-mortem examination, and the entire process will be videographed. Officials informed that a judicial magistrate would lead the investigation.

A case was registered at the Brahmavar Police Station against Biju Mohan, a native of Kollam, Kerala, for allegedly harassing a woman and children. He was summoned to the station for questioning and was held in the police lockup. However, he was found dead in the lockup, informed the SP.