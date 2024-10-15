ACPI and Chair in Christianity, Mangalore University to Host 47th Annual Research Conference on ‘HOPE—PHILOSOPHIZING FROM MULTI HORIZONS’

Mangalore: The Association of Christian Philosophers of India (ACPI), in collaboration with the Chair in Christianity (CIC) at Mangalore University, is set to host its 47th Annual Research Conference from October 19-21, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary, Jeppu, Mangalore. This year’s conference will focus on the theme “Hope— Philosophizing from Multi Horizons,” in resonance with Pope Francis’s declaration of 2025 as the Jubilee Year on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.”

In a world marked by conflicts, intolerance, environmental crises, and other global challenges, the conference aims to inspire reflections on hope as a philosophical concept. Over three days, participants will engage in 28 paper presentations, exploring various facets of hope and its role in shaping a better future for society and India.

About ACPI

Founded in 1976 by Dr Richard De Smet and Dr Albert Nambiaparambil, the ACPI has grown into a prestigious academic body, playing a pivotal role in promoting Indian Christian philosophical thought. The Chair in Christianity (CIC) at Mangalore University, established in 1987 by Bishop Basil D’Souza, complements this mission by fostering interdisciplinary studies in philosophy, ethics, and religion, as well as engaging in contemporary social and ecological issues.

The conference will feature prominent guests, including:

• Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore

• Prof. P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University

• Dr Parinitha, Head of the Department of English, Mangalore University

• Rev. Dr John Peter Vallabadoss, President of ACPI

• Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao, Rector, St Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary

The event will bring together over 100 scholars, educators, and students from across India for in-depth discussions on the philosophical dimensions of hope. The public is invited to attend the inauguration ceremony and the keynote address by Dr Parinitha.

For more information, please contact:

Dr Ivan Dsouza

Local organiser (9481920105)

acpimangalore@gmail.com