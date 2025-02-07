Actor Nagarjuna meets Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, Gifts Book on Legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR)

New Delhi: Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna today at Parliament House, where the actor presented him with a book titled Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva, a tribute to the legendary Telugu actor and philanthropist Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), marking his 100th birth anniversary. The book is authored by Padma Bhushan awardee and former Member of Parliament Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad who is also the National President of the Viswa Hindi Parishad, an organisation to promote the use of Hindi language worldwide.

During the book presentation, Nagarjuna, ANR’s son and a celebrated actor himself, expressed gratitude to PM Modi for recognizing his father’s legacy on a national platform. The Prime Minister assured him that ANR’s contributions to cinema and society would always be remembered and celebrated.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep admiration for ANR Garu’s invaluable contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in shaping Telugu cinema’s identity and cultural significance. Reflecting on ANR’s Garu’s illustrious seven-decade-long career, PM Modi recalled the veteran actor’s ability to portray Indian traditions, values, and human emotions with authenticity and grace.

PM Modi reiterated his thoughts shared in the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, where he had paid homage to ANR Garu and other cinema legends such as Tapan Sinha and Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi. The Prime Minister acknowledged ANR Garu’s impact on the Indian film industry, noting his pivotal role in relocating the Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad, thereby laying the foundation for the thriving film industry in the region today.

He highlighted ANR Garu’s commitment beyond cinema—his dedication to education, literature, and philanthropy. The actor not only established Annapurna Studios, which continues to be a pillar for filmmakers, but also contributed significantly to education by founding and supporting numerous institutions, including the Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada.

Furthermore, Nagarjuna apprised the Prime Minister of the exemplary advancements at Annapurna Studios and Annapurna College of Film and Media, detailing its state-of-the-art infrastructure and its pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers through world-class educational initiatives. The Prime Minister was very appreciative of these efforts and remarked that this ought to be enshrined on the map of Indian film and the media industry, underscoring its significance in shaping the country’s cinematic landscape.

PM Modi emphasized that ANR Garu was more than just an actor—he was an institution in himself. His written works, including Nenu Na Jeevitham and Manasuloni Maata, remain a testament to his profound understanding of life and cinema. His influence extended beyond Indian borders, as he represented Indian art and culture globally, serving as an ambassador of Indian cinema.

A Special Tribute

The book Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva, written by Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, encapsulates ANR’s remarkable journey, chronicling his cinematic excellence, contributions to society, and personal philosophy. Professor Prasad, a celebrated academician and former Member of Parliament, is well known for his efforts in preserving and promoting Telugu literature and culture as well as promoting the use of the Hindi language worldwide.

ANR’s career was marked by several prestigious recognitions, including the Padma Shri (1968), Padma Bhushan (1988), and Padma Vibhushan (2011). He was also conferred the highest honour in Indian cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1991. His exceptional performances earned him five Filmfare Awards South, seven Nandi Awards, and numerous other accolades that underscored his mastery in acting.

PM Modi emphasised that ANR’s life would continue to inspire generations of filmmakers, actors, and audiences alike. PM Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting and preserving India’s cinematic heritage, ensuring that the contributions of stalwarts like Akkineni Nageswara Rao are cherished and celebrated for years to come. He mentioned how when meeting dignitaries who are visiting India, he always recommends them to visit Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for a flavour of the Indian entertainment industry. He spoke about how India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) this year. A platform to celebrate Indian cinema’s rich heritage and its growing influence worldwide, WAVES will bring together cinema luminaries from across Indian and the globe.



