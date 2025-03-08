Actress Ranya tells DRI she is freelance realtor in Dubai; confesses to smuggling 17 gold bars

Bengaluru: Kannada actress Ranya Rao aka Harshavardini Ranya, in her statement to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the day of her arrest, claimed that she is a freelancer in the real estate sector in Dubai and agreed to smuggle 17 bars of gold, sources confirmed on Saturday.

There is no mention of her stepfather, a senior serving IPS officer in Karnataka in the entire statement.

She had further requested the DRI officers to keep the incident private and also requested the officers to take forward the statement process on the next day as she needed rest.

The statement was recorded before the senior Intelligence officer at the arrival hall of Kempe Gowda International Airport, Bengaluru, under Section 108 of Customs Act, 1962 on March 4.

The document is signed by M. Chokkalingam, SIO DRO, Senior Intelligence Officers, DRI Neha Kumari and Nageshwara Rao Kadiri.

The statement is recorded in the question and answer format.

Sources stated that though the document does not mention the word gold smuggling, it clearly mentions about 17 bars of gold recovered from her possession.

Answering a question, on the places she has visited abroad in the recent past and the number of times she has travelled to those places, Ranya Rao maintained, “I have travelled to Europe, America and the Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest for myself. I would request you to take forward the statement proceedings in the morning as I would like to rest for a while.”

She states, “I have appeared before you today on March 4 in response to summons issued to me in connection with the seizure of gold from my possession. Today you have explained to me issues in connection with the seizure of gold from my possession. Today you have explained to me the provisions of Section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962 and I have read the same.”

“I understand that the proceedings under the Act are similar to judicial proceedings before a court of law and I am bound to state the truth. I also understand that in case the contents of my statement so deposed are incomplete, misleading or false I am liable to be prosecuted under the provisions of Section 229 and Section 267 of BNS,” Ranya Rao said.

“I further understand that this statement deposed before you, is valid evidence admissible in any judicial/quasi-judicial proceedings against me or any other person or party. I can read, write and speak English and speak in Kannada. With above understanding, I depose my true statement,” she stated.

Answering a question on her background, Ranya Rao stated, “I am born and brought up in Bengaluru, daughter of a businessman in the realty sector. I have studied upto 12th and I was an artiste in the film industry/theatre. I am a wildlife photographer and freelancer in real estate in Dubai. I am married to Jatin Hukkeri, who is an architect and stay with him.”

“I have read the mahazar document drawn at the Bengaluru airport and agree with the contents. I reiterate that I was present during the mahazar proceedings and accept that 17 pieces of gold bars were recovered from my possession. I would request you to keep the proceedings as private as possible,” answered Ranya Rao in respect of the gold seized from her possession and her comments over it.

On the DRI’s question on whether she wishes to say anything more, she states, “I have nothing more to state. I once again reiterate that I will co-operate in the ongoing investigation and I shall appear before you as and when called for. During the recording of this statement no religious sentiments were hurt. I have been offered food and beverages from time to time, but I chose not to eat as I am not hungry and was drinking water.”

“This statement of mine is given voluntarily without any force, threat, coercion or inducement and in my normal state of mind,” she states.

A Bengaluru court, on Friday, passed an order handing over the custody of Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case, to the DRI.

The Economic Offences Court also did not consider her bail petition and kept it in abeyance. Ranya Rao is currently in judicial custody.

The DRI officials arrested Ranya Rao after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at the Bengaluru International Airport on Monday night. The agency seized Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.

Karnataka DGP for Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, K. Ramachandra Rao, responding to the development of arrest of his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao stated on Thursday that he is devastated and caught unaware by the development involving her.

Ranya Rao is a step-daughter of DGP Ramachandra Rao. Sources stated that she is the first daughter of his second wife.



