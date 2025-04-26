Admissions Open for M Sc Data Science & M Sc Biostatistics (2025–26) at Yenepoya

Admissions Open: M.Sc. Data Science & M.Sc. Biostatistics (2025–26) Department of Statistics, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)

Mangaluru: The Department of Statistics, invites applications for its postgraduate programs — M Sc Data Science and M Sc Biostatistics for the academic year 2025–26.

The programs are designed to offer a comprehensive and practical learning experience. With experienced faculty and ICT-enabled classrooms, the program emphasizes hands-on training through a well-equipped computer lab and practical sessions based on real-world data.

The M Sc Data Science program offers students a robust curriculum grounded in statistical foundations, database management, data visualization, machine learning, and deep learning. The program is enriched with practical exposure and emphasizes interdisciplinary learning. One of its major highlights is the opportunity to explore data science applications in genomics and related fields through collaborative initiatives. Students are encouraged to undertake multidisciplinary project work that spans across various domains, promoting innovation and critical thinking. Furthermore, strong industry interaction equips students with valuable insights into real-world challenges, preparing them for dynamic careers in the rapidly evolving field of data science.

A key highlight of the M Sc Biostatistics is its consultancy-based learning approach, where students collaborate with researchers from medical, dental, and other health science domains, providing statistical assistance in their studies. This interaction bridges classroom learning with real-world application. Students also benefit from flexible internship opportunities in research centers and industries, enhancing their exposure and employability. The department’s strong placement support further empowers students to transition smoothly into professional roles in academia, healthcare, and industry.

Whether you’re aspiring to work in healthcare analytics, business, research, pharma, IT, finance, or pursue a teaching/research career, these programs pave the way for a bright future. For admissions and queries, contact: +91 9448546006 | +91 9686140870 statistics@yenepoya.edu.in For more details visit our website: https://www.yenepoya.edu.in/ statistics.php Download the brochure from here: https://www.yenepoya.edu.in/ Brochure.php



