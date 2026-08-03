Adolf Jayathilak’s Singing Wins Hearts at Kalaangann

MANGALURU: Mandd Sobhann hosted the 296th edition of its Monthly Theatre series, featuring a unique musical experience titled “Moga Manchi Adolfachi”, at Kalaangann, Shaktinagar, on August 2, 2026.

The programme was inaugurated by renowned compere couple Evelyn and Stany Dsouza, who marked the occasion by ringing the traditional bell. Louis Pinto, President of Mandd Sobhann, presided over the inaugural ceremony, while Kishore Fernandes compered the formal proceedings.

Following the inauguration, acclaimed singers Adolf Jayathilak and Meera Crasta enthralled the audience with their soulful performances. The musical evening was specially organised as a heartfelt tribute to the late Eric Ozario.

The musical arrangements were directed by Roshan Dsouza, with accompaniment from a talented ensemble comprising Raj Gopal, Vijay Rasquinha, Roshan Fernandes, Veekshith, and Stephen Frank.

Lloyd Rego smoothly hosted the event, with valuable assistance from Gloria Veigas, making the evening a memorable celebration of music and tribute.