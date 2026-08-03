Infant Jesus Shrine Distributes Rs 25 Lakh in Scholarships Under Carmel Ignite

Mangaluru: Reinforcing its commitment to education and social empowerment, the Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, distributed scholarships worth Rs 25 lakh to deserving students under its flagship educational initiative, Carmel Ignite, on Sunday.

A total of 275 students benefited from the scholarship programme this year. As a symbolic gesture, 50 students were invited to the scholarship distribution ceremony, while the remaining beneficiaries received their scholarships individually.

Renowned Konkani poet and writer Andrew L. D’Cunha, the chief guest, described the occasion as “a day of love, sacrifice, joy, and hope.”

“A scholarship is not merely an amount of money; it is an expression of love, sacrifice, and hope. Those who receive it today should one day pass on this gift to others. Love need not always be shared through money—it can also be shared through a smile, a helping hand, or an encouraging word,” he said.

Recalling his childhood, D’Cunha shared an emotional memory of receiving a scholarship while studying in the seventh standard.

“I have received many literary awards in my life, but the scholarship I received as a young student remains the greatest recognition I have ever received because of the joy it brought me. I still remember my father’s words: ‘One day, you must become a scholarship donor for someone else.’ Those words continue to inspire me,” he said.

He commended the Infant Jesus Shrine for extending its mission beyond spiritual ministry.

“Thousands come here seeking spiritual solace and strength. It is heartening to see that the Shrine is also becoming a centre of hope by supporting the education of deserving and needy students,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Fr. Melwin D’Cunha, OCD, Superior of St. Joseph’s Monastery, expressed gratitude to all the benefactors who made the initiative possible.

“It is the generosity and sacrifice of our donors that make the dreams of these students possible. Their contribution is an investment in the future of our society. We pray that every beneficiary may grow in wisdom, knowledge, and integrity,” he said.

Welcoming the gathering, Rev. Fr. Stifan Perera, OCD, Director of the Infant Jesus Shrine, highlighted the Shrine’s commitment to the holistic development of society.

“The mission of the Shrine extends beyond meeting the spiritual needs of devotees. We are equally committed to responding to their educational, medical, and social needs. Through initiatives like Carmel Ignite, educational assistance, career guidance, counselling, spiritual direction, and our Vision for the Future programme for visually impaired children, we seek to bring hope and dignity to those in need,” he said.

Fr. Stifan also noted that the Shrine’s social outreach extends to its mission centres in Kalaburagi, Hoovinahadagalli, and Jagaluru, where skill-development programmes such as tailoring and driver training are helping empower economically weaker families.

The programme was compered by Rev. Fr. Jocy Siddakatte, OCD, Editor of the Konkani monthly Naman Ballok Jesu. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to all the benefactors whose generosity continues to transform the lives of hundreds of deserving students every year.



