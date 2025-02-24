AFC U-20 Asia Cup: Seong-min’s penalty shootout heroics help Korea Republic advance to SF

Shenzhen: Korea Republic advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup with a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout win over defending champions Uzbekistan after their quarter-final ended 3-3.

The thrilling match, held on Sunday in Shenzhen, saw Korea Republic hold a 3-1 lead until Uzbekistan mounted a late comeback, scoring twice in the final minutes of regulation to force extra time.

Despite leading 3-1, Korea Republic found themselves under pressure when Uzbekistan’s determination in the closing stages of regular time leveled the score at 3-3. In extra time, neither team was able to find the winner, and the match was ultimately decided by penalties.

The victory secured Korea Republic’s spot in the semi-finals against Saudi Arabia, as well as a place in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile in 2025. It also marked another step toward their record-extending 13th AFC U-20 Asian Cup title.

Korea Republic’s starting lineup saw several changes from their last group stage match, with captain Kim Tae-won and six others returning to the starting eleven. Uzbekistan also made three adjustments, with captain Muhammadali Urinboev aiming to score for a fourth consecutive match.

The game was filled with action from the outset. Hong Seong-min denied Urinboev a penalty in the second minute, while both teams had several chances. Uzbekistan broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Asilbek Jumaev’s slight touch diverted a corner into the net. However, Korea Republic responded swiftly, with Shin Min-ha equalizing in the 24th minute and then adding another in the 56th minute. Lee Geon-hee’s interception and assist allowed Tae-won to score a third. Uzbekistan, not to be outdone, equalized in the dying moments through Abdugafur Haydarov, sending the match into extra time and eventually penalties.

Goalkeeper Hong Seong-min emerged as the hero for Korea Republic, saving two penalties in the shootout to send his team through.