After JeM associate’s arrest, Bengal BJP MLA asks Durgapur residents to be cautious while renting out flats

Kolkata: Following the arrest of Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM) associate Hamim Mondal from his rented accommodation in Burdwan town of East Burdwan district, BJP MLA from Durgapur Purba Constituency, Chandra Sekhar Banerjee, on Sunday asked people to verify the background before renting out their properties.

The MLA visited several housing complexes and societies in Durgapur, West Burdwan district, and warned people, citing the recent arrest of a JeM associate from neighbouring East Burdwan district.

The MLA met people at Tapaban City, which is one of the largest residential complexes in Durgapur. Located in the Kanksa area, this high-rise complex comprises numerous towers and houses thousands of residents. People from various parts of the country live here with their families for professional reasons, and strangers frequently visit the premises.

A few years ago, an accused linked to the case of coal trader Raju Jha was arrested from this very complex. Following the arrest of a terror associate in a neighbouring district, the administration has become vigilant regarding this housing complex. However, citizen awareness remains a crucial step. With this in mind, the BJP MLA urged the residents of Tapaban City to be alert.

“If you rent out a flat, please submit copies of the tenant’s necessary documents — such as their Aadhaar and Voter ID cards — to the local police station. Additionally, inform the administration if you notice any suspicious individuals or activities,” he told the residents.

In 2024, the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police arrested a student and five others from Kanksa on charges of being linked to a militant organisation from Bangladesh. They were suspected of having ties to an Islamist militant group.

The administration has heightened its vigilance regarding housing complexes in Durgapur following the arrest of Hamim Mondal from a rented house in Renaissance Housing in East Burdwan district last Friday (July 31).

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday revealed that Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM) planned to disrupt the recent protest rally organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The disclosure came following the arrest and interrogation of Hamim Mondal and his aide Arpita Sarkar.