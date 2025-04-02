After LS nod, Amit Shah to move Immigration and Foreigners Bill in RS today

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will discuss the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

As per the business list of Upper House, Union Minister Amit Shah will move that the Bill “to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners including requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected there with or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.”

He will also seek the passing of the bill after a discussion is held by the members of the House.

A key aspect of the Bill is the implementation of enhanced surveillance and security protocols. The Union Home Minister while speaking about the importance of the bill in the Lok Sabha had said, “It will strengthen the country’s security and economy, pave the way to make our education system and universities global, lay a strong foundation for research and investigation in the country and make India number one in the world in every field by 2047.”

He said that immigration was not an isolated issue but many issues of the country were directly or indirectly linked with it. He said that it was very important for the security of the country to know who is entering our borders, when they are entering, for how long they will stay and the purpose for which they are here.

Also to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha is the Boilers Bill, 2024, returned by Lok Sabha with Amendments. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will move that the amendments made by Lok Sabha be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will make a statement regarding the “Status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the Tenth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on ‘PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi)’ of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.”

Upper House members Sushmita Dev, Rekha Sharma and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya will present the “366th Report (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on ‘Demands for Grants (2025-26)’ pertaining to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.”