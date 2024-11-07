Against All Odds: Tripura Patient Defies Critical Illness with Life-Saving Care at Father Muller Medical College Hospital

Mangalore: A 58-year-old male patient from Tripura was airlifted to Father Muller Medical College Hospital after 14 days of intensive care at a hospital in Agartala, where he was treated for multiple life-threatening conditions. The patient, with a medical history of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), Hypertension (HTN), Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) on dialysis, Acute Cholangitis, Septic Shock with Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS), and a history of cardiac arrest, arrived in a life-threatening condition.

From Right side: DR. JOSTOL PINTO, DR. VINAY VAIDYANATHAN RAO, DR. JEFFREY LEWIS, DR. VISHNU P.S, DR. ASHWIN S.P, MR. JITHIN ANIL, DR. VIJAY SUNDAR SINGH, DR. JOEL ERIC, DR. ARAVIND K, DR. HARI RENCH, MR. AJMAL P V, DR. FAZNA, DR. MANOJ KUMAR, MZS. AGNES ROCHE, MZS. SANDRA MATHEWS, MZS. RASHMI SANDRA, MR. RAHUL DEVADIGA, MR. FAZIL M, MZS. ANCY V A, MZS. SHAREENA DSOUZA, MZS. VIVINA MISHAL, MZS. AISHWARYA I, MZS. GATTY AISHWARYA PRABHAKAR, MZS. GRACY SHANTHI, MZS. SHANTHI VEENA VAS.

Upon arrival, the patient was in deep coma with mechanically ventilation and was on dual vasopressors. His condition was further complicated by severe bleeding from the oral and nasal cavities due to Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC). The bleeding was managed with multiple blood transfusions. The patient also had no urine output, requiring daily dialysis managed by the nephrologist. Broad-spectrum antibiotics and antifungal treatment were initiated to combat sepsis. Despite improvements in lab parameters, bleeding persisted, and a haematologist was consulted and a diagnosis of acquired platelet dysfunction disorder was made.

Additionally, the patient underwent multiple sessions of bronchoscopies and a tracheostomy for weaning from mechanical ventilation. Severe critical illness neuropathy and myopathy was observed, resulting in extreme weakness, requiring aggressive physiotherapy, which was meticulously managed by a skilled team of physiotherapists.

Dr. Vishnu P S, the primary physician, worked closely with the critical care medicine team, led by Dr. Vijay Sundarsingh, to navigate the complex medical challenges faced by the patient. Over a course of 32 days, the patient’s condition gradually improved. The patient was successfully weaned off the ventilator and decannulated from the tracheostomy. Notably, he has been off dialysis for the past 10 days, able to walk with support and has been rehabilitated to his usual levels of activity.

The multidisciplinary team, which included Dr. Vishnu P S, Dr. Vijay Sundarsingh (Intensivist), Dr. Ashwin S P (Nephrology), Dr. Srishankar Bairy (Pulmonology), Dr. Jostol Pinto (Cardiology), Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (General Medicine), Dr. Aishwarya Gatty (Physiotherapy), Dr. Chandana Pai (Hematology), and Dr. Vinay Rao (ENT), contributed significantly to the patient’s recovery, making it a remarkable example of collaborative care. The respiratory therapist team was vital in the patient’s ventilator weaning, while ICU nurses provided continuous, compassionate care, managing interventions and ensuring safety.

The hospital management, staff, and medical team expressed their gratitude and congratulations for the successful recovery of the patient, a testament to the high-quality care and advanced treatment facilities available at Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Father Muller’s commitment to providing exceptional care, particularly for critically ill patients requiring multi-disciplinary intervention, underscores its position as one of the leading healthcare institutions in the region.