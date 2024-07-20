Agra set to plant over 54 lakh trees today in massive afforestation drive

Agra: In a significant effort to boost green cover, Agra is gearing up to plant 54,56,000 trees on Saturday.

The drive is under Ped Lagao Ped Bachao and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiatives. It aims to plant 36.5 crore trees across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate of Agra, Bhanu Chandra Goswami announced that the Forest Department will plant 15,26,669 trees, while other departments will plant 39 lakh trees. The event will be held at UPSIDC, Site-C Sikandra, Agra, in the presence of dignitaries including the District Tree Plantation Minister in-charge, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives.

Various species of tree including Hari Shankari, Jamun, Arjun, Semal, Mango, Banyan, and Peepal will be planted.

The Minister in charge emphasised the need for public participation and a strategy for plant care to ensure the trees’ growth and benefits for the community.