Agriculture Leadership Awards 2024: Nagaland adjudged best in horticulture

Kohima: Nagaland has been adjudged as the best state in horticulture, officials said here on Thursday.

A Nagaland government official said that the prestigious Agriculture Leadership Awards 2024 adjudged the state as best in horticulture for its outstanding work in introducing innovative programmes and policies for horticulture development, which have positively touched the lives of many farmers and rural people.

Nagaland’s Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse received the award at the 15th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The annual awards were instituted in 2008 for recognising excellence and leadership roles played by individuals and organisations towards the development of agriculture and bringing about rural prosperity.

Nagaland has achieved GI (Geographical Indication) registration of three horticultural crops — Naga Mircha, Naga Tree Tomato and Naga Sweet Cucumber.

According to the officials, the Department of Horticulture has also mobilised the formation of 13 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and so far an area of 6800 hectares was brought under organic certification.