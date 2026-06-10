AI can transform society, says Melania Trump

Washington: First Lady Melania Trump described artificial intelligence as a transformative force that could reshape industries, strengthen communities and expand educational opportunities, while urging young Americans to use the technology boldly and responsibly.

Speaking at the White House during a ceremony recognising winners of the inaugural Presidential AI Challenge, Trump devoted much of her remarks to the broader implications of AI rather than the competition itself, portraying the technology as a catalyst for social and economic change.

“Today is about opening doors,” the First Lady said. “When new doors open, passions flow, courage blossoms, and dreams are realized. AI inspires.”

Addressing students, educators and parents, Melania Trump said emerging technologies were creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation and personal achievement.

“Use this chapter of your life to sail away with your dreams—to continue to build boldly, and importantly, to safeguard America’s leading position in the world of technology,” she said.

Melania argued that artificial intelligence was already influencing virtually every sector of the economy and would play a growing role in shaping the country’s future.

“As you know, technology supports every business sector today,” she said. “You saw AI’s potential and created ideas that will shape America’s future in many areas, including healthcare, nutrition, public safety, and beyond.”

The First Lady reserved some of her strongest remarks for the societal impact of AI, describing access to information as one of the technology’s defining characteristics.

“Artificial intelligence gives our communities access to the largest amount of information ever recorded in humanity’s history,” she said. “This fundamental democratization of intellect will profoundly alter society, our industries, our social safety net, and even our open-mindedness toward cultural diversity.”

“Wisdom is tolerance and change will be enhanced at hyper-speed,” she added.

Melania Trump said AI’s transformative nature could improve government services and strengthen local communities.

“AI can help us build a stronger community, making our publicly funded social programs more efficient and more effective,” she said. “It allows us to deliver more personalized education and in turn, will unlock growth in America’s economy.”

She encouraged young people to view the technology not simply as a tool, but as a source of inspiration.

“Keep using artificial intelligence as a muse—to open new pathways, and ultimately, to achieve personal growth and success,” she said.

Concluding her address, she said the students gathered at the White House came from different backgrounds but shared a common willingness to seek solutions and serve others.

“The courage to ask questions, seek innovative solutions, and serve others—is what will continue moving our country forward,” she said.

The remarks came as the White House hosted winners of the first Presidential AI Challenge, which drew more than 20,000 student participants from across the United States and overseas Department of Defense schools.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a major focus of US policy discussions as governments around the world compete for leadership in advanced technologies. The United States, China, the European Union and other major economies have announced initiatives aimed at expanding AI research, education and workforce development.