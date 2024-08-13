AICC appoints Sowmya Reddy as Karnataka Mahila Congress president

Bengaluru: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed Sowmya Reddy, former MLA and daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, as president of the Karnataka Mahila Congress.

She will succeed Pushpa Amarnath, who has been president of the Mahila Congress since November 2018.

Keeping an eye on the upcoming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the party has appointed Ms. Reddy as the Mahila Congress chief. It is argued that Ms. Reddy’s appointment would help the party to win over women voters who account for almost half of the electorate in Bengaluru.

She was defeated by BJP candidate in the 2023 Assembly elections (Jayanagar constituency) by a wafer-thin margin. She also lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections (Bengaluru South) to the BJP.