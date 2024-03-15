Aides of two gangsters arrested in Punjab



Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Friday said they have arrested two associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang.

The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh, alias Rinku, and Balwinder Singh, alias Babbu.

The gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion in areas of Ludhiana, Jagraon, Moga, Bathinda and Sangrur

The accused have a criminal history. Rinku was a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case registered in Moga. The other accused, Babbu, in June 2023 had fired upon a Special Task Force (STF) team at Neelona, Ludhiana and was absconding since

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of absconding gangsters Lehmbar and Nurwala.

Two pistols and 10 cartridges were recovered from them.