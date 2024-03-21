AIOS Feliciatates Dr Atul Kamath with Ophthalmic Heroes of India award

Mangaluru: At the recently concluded 82nd annual All India Ophthalmological Conference(AIOC) held from March 14 to 17 at Kolkata

Dr Atul Kamath was awarded the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) Ophthalmic Heroes of India award for winning the ESCRS trainee bursary award.

ESCRS is the European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons who have an annual conference in September every year.

For the 41st annual conference of ESCRS, held in Vienna in September last year, Dr Atul Kamath was awarded a trainee bursary award for his paper titled “Impact Of Ocular Care Training Of Nursing Staff On Incidence Of Ocular Surface Disorder Among Intensive Care Patients”.

This was a study conducted during peak COVID times when ICU patients developed eye disorders & simple taping of ventilated patients with timely intervention of ophthalmologists on seeing few danger signs by nursing staff led to a decrease in almost 90% of ocular disorders among ventilated patients.

In recognition of this, the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) awarded him the AIOS Ophthalmic Heroes of India award at the 82nd annual All India Ophthalmological Conference held in Kolkata from March 14 to March 17 2023

On the stage is Dr Atul Kamath working as a consultant Ophthalmologist at Yenepoya Medical College & Dr Aditi Pai, a consultant ophthalmologist at AJ Institute of Medical Sciences.

The other people are the office bearers, past presidents & chairperson of the All India Ophthalmological Society.

The awardees were then asked to give a brief description of the study which was conducted & applauded by all.