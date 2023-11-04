Air India to add over 400 weekly flights to domestic, international routes by March 2024

New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India on Friday announced to add more than 400 weekly flights to its domestic and international route network until March 2024, as part of the Winter Schedule 2023.

“On the back of expected new aircraft deliveries over the next six months, Air India aims to strengthen its domestic India network by adding more than 200 weekly flights on several routes touching major Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi,” an airline spokesperson said.

“On its international route network, the carrier would operate over 200 weekly flights, of which over 80 weekly flights have already been added. Air India has plans to add four new international destinations to its network, which will be announced in due course,” the spokesperson said.

At the onset of the Winter Schedule ’23, the airline has ramped up frequency by 25x weekly flights (each way) on eight international routes across points in Southeast Asia, the US, and Europe.

This includes the weekly frequencies on Mumbai-Singapore increasing from 7x to 13x, Delhi-Bangkok from 7x to 14x, Delhi-Dhaka from 7x to 12x, Delhi-Newark (New Jersey) from 3x to 4x, Delhi-San Francisco from 10x to 11x, Delhi-Washington D.C. from 3x to 4x, Delhi- Copenhagen from 3x to 4x, Delhi-Milan from 4x to 5x, Mumbai-Doha from 7x to 9x.

Air India has also opened flights on four new routes, including Bengaluru-Singapore, Kochi- Doha, Kolkata-Bangkok, and Mumbai-Melbourne.

“While modernising our fleet and introducing new products and services is a top priority in Air India’s ongoing transformation journey, we are equally focused on densifying and expanding our route network to capture the rapidly growing demand in the market. The next few months are exciting for Air India and our guests, indeed,” CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Between now and March 2024, Air India expects to induct over 30 widebody and narrowbody aircraft to its fleet, including six A350s, four B777s and 20 A320neos.