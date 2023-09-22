AJ Hospital & Research Centre to launch Elderly Engagement Program ‘Vriddhi’

Mangaluru: AJ Hospital & Research Centre, one of the leading healthcare providers in the city, is launching a new initiative called “Vriddhi” – An Elderly Engagement Program, on 3rd October 2023. The program aims to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to the senior citizens of the community and to enhance their health awareness, happiness, and involvement.

Elder care is a generic term for specialised assistance to support older people to live as comfortably and independently as possible. Elderly individuals have unique physical, emotional, social, and economic demands that require special attention and prefer services near home. Much may be done at the community level with compassionate, age-friendly, and efficient medical care.

“Vriddhi” is a monthly program held on the second Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., after the inauguration. The program will address the various health issues that affect the elderly, such as chronic diseases, mental health, nutrition, mobility, and safety. The program will also offer various activities and services to the senior citizens, such as health check-ups, counselling, yoga, meditation, games, entertainment, and social interaction.

A.J. Hospital & Research Centre is committed to providing all members of our community with high-quality health care. We hope to make a difference in the lives of the elderly through this program called “Vriddhi”. We invite the media to join us for the inauguration of the program on 3rd October 2023, at 10 a.m. at the hospital premises. We also request the media to spread the word about this program to the public, especially to the senior citizens and their families, who can benefit from this initiative.

