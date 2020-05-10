Spread the love



















Ajit Jogi slips into coma, condition critical



Raipur: Ajit Jogi, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, slipped into comatose, here on Sunday, according to the afternoon bulletin from the private hospital he has been admitted to.

His condition was critical, it said. He was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after heart attack.

According to Dr Sunil Khemka, Hospital Director, oxygen has not been reaching brain for some time, causing brain damage. The condition is called hypoxia.

Jogi’s neurological activities are almost nil. His heartbeat is normal and blood pressure controlled by drugs.

Jogi, who quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join politics, is an MLA from the Marwahi region.

He became the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh when it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress in the first elections to the Assembly in 2003. Due to differences with Congress leaders, Jogi formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 2016 and became its head.