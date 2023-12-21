Akhaṇḍa Gītā Pāṭha for 42 hours by 1 lakh Gita devotees on Gita Jayanti!!!

For the first time in the history of the world, an event that could not have been thought of is about to happen….On the very auspicious Manifestation Day (of the most sacred text of the Universe) of Gītā. ‘ Gītā Jayantī an online Akhaṇḍa Aṣṭādaśa Gītā Pārāyaṇa (recitation) for 42 hours of all 18 chapters of śrīmadbhagavadgītā recited 18 times with perfect pronunciation by one lakh ecstatic Gītā devotees across the globe from 180 countries under the auspices of Geeta Parivar.

śrīmadbhagavadgītā manifested 5160 years ago on the day of Mokṣadā ekādaśī which this year will be on 22nd-23rd December.

On this auspicious occasion, from Saturday, 23rd December, 6 am to Sunday, 24th December, 12 midnight IST, Geeta Parivar will perform Akhaṇḍa Pārāyaṇa of all 18 chapters of Gītā 18 times online on Zoom app in Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Assamese, Sindhi languages of 180 countries.

This will be done by more than 1 lakh Gītā lovers in 13 languages.

Every devout can connect live with this Parayan from his / her place at a convenient time slot through Learngeeta.com and Geeta Parivar’s YouTube channel “Geeta Pariwar.”

This great auspicious event will be initiated by the Treasurer of Shri Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi and founder of Geeta Parivar, Parama Pujya Swami Shri Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj.

It is a known fact that under the LearnGeeta initiative of Geeta Parivar, established in the year 1986, at present the world’s largest Gītā class is being run completely free of cost.

More than 8 lakh people can participate daily through Zoom online in 13 languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Nepali, Assamese, Malayalam, Sindhi etc. from 5 AM to 2 AM in 19-time slots.

Gītā recitation is taught free of cost in more than 2000 Zoom classes every day by 8000 selfless Geeta Sevis in sessions.

In the LearnGeeta initiative started in 2020, thousands of people beginning as young as 3 years old to 93 years young have memorized the entire Gītā in just three years.

Aspirants of learning, knowing and imbibing Gītā can register on the Learngeeta app and start their Gītā journey.

The uniqueness of this venture is the perfect pronunciation of Gītā is taught by trained instructors in a very simple manner, yet following the Vedic rules that the aspirants can avail of free of cost and from the comforts of their homes.

Shri Bhagavan in the 68th and 69th verse of the 18th chapter of Gītā pronounced that all those who read and teach Gītā become very dear to HIM.

So begin your Gītā journey on the auspicious occasion of Gītā Jayantī by registering on Learngeeta.com online at home and experience the Bliss by reading the chapters of Gītā in this Mahayagya.

The scripted slides of all the verses will appear on the screen. Apart from online, devotees will also gather offline and recite Gītā at more than 1000 places in the country and abroad. You can attend the Gītā recital at your nearest place.

Further information regarding the Gītā Jayanti program can also be obtained by visiting learngeeta.com/geetajayanti or by calling toll-free number 1800 203 6500.