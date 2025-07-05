Minister K.J. George Donates Bus to Chikkamagaluru District Health and Information Departments

Chikkamagaluru: Energy Minister and Chikkamagaluru District In-charge Minister K.J. George has donated a bus to enhance the services of the District Health Department and the Information Department.

The Minister inaugurated the vehicle at a ceremony held in front of the Chikkamagaluru District Collectorate on Saturday.

During the event, Minister George stated, “Through KPTCL’s CSR fund, we have provided a bus worth ₹25 lakh for the benefit of the Health and Information Departments. This initiative aims to improve public service delivery in the district. Our government will continue to support people-centric initiatives.”

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner C.N. Meena Nagaraj, Zilla Panchayat CEO H.S. Keerthana, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vikram Amate, District Health Officer Dr. Ashwathababu, and Senior Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations J. Manjegowda.