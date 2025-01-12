Algeria denies escalation intention amid diplomatic row with France

Algiers: Algeria said that it has no intention of escalating tensions with France, despite a “vindictive” and “hateful disinformation campaign” led by “the French far-right,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs.

Algeria “has no intention of pursuing a strategy of provocation or humiliation; on the contrary, it is the far-right and its supporters within the French government who are attempting to impose their agenda on Algerian-French relations through threats, intimidation, and confrontational tactics,” the ministry said on Saturday.

“This group views this campaign as an outlet for their resentment, frustrations, and historical grievances,” it added.

The tensions stemmed from the controversial expulsion of an Algerian national from France, which Algeria condemned as arbitrary and a violation of the 1974 Algerian-French Consular Convention, reports Xinhua news agency.

The individual is nicknamed “Doualemn,” a 59-year-old influencer who was detained in Montpellier, France, after posting a controversial video on social media, allegedly calling for violence.

He was flown to Algeria on Thursday afternoon and returned to France later that evening, with Algeria reportedly “banning him from entry,” according to France’s Ministry of the Interior.

Algeria claimed that Doualemn’s rights were overlooked during the “rushed expulsion,” which prevented him from asserting those rights in French or European courts.

On Friday, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said that “Algeria seeks to humiliate France.” He added, “By keeping our composure, we must now assess all the means at our disposal regarding Algeria.”