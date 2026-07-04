All Departments Must Work in Coordination to Tackle Natural Calamities: U.T. Khader

Udupi: Health and Family Welfare Minister and Udupi District In-charge Minister U.T. Khader Fareed has directed all government departments to work in close coordination to effectively tackle natural calamities during the monsoon season and ensure an immediate response to flood-related emergencies.

He spoke while chairing a review meeting on Saturday evening at Dr. V.S. Acharya Hall in the District Panchayat office at Rajathadri, Manipal, to assess rain-related damage and drinking water issues.

Khader instructed officials that in the event of heavy rain, floods, lightning strikes, or other natural disasters in the coming weeks, Village Accountants and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) should immediately visit affected families, provide emotional support, instill confidence, and ensure that government relief is disbursed promptly according to prescribed norms. He stressed that affected families should never feel abandoned by the administration.

The Minister said that families affected by natural calamities should receive immediate relief of Rs 5,000. In the event of a death, compensation of Rs 5 lakh should be paid without delay. If a house is completely damaged, the affected family should receive Rs 1.20 lakh as immediate relief, in addition to Rs 3.75 lakh under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation scheme for constructing a new house.

Khader noted that the government has introduced several welfare schemes for the public’s benefit and directed officials to ensure these reach all eligible beneficiaries without delay and in strict compliance with the rules. He also urged grassroots-level officials to identify local issues in villages and bring them to the attention of senior officers and public representatives for timely resolution.

Stating that practical challenges may arise while implementing laws, the Minister asked officials to adopt a humane and pragmatic approach so that people receive the maximum benefit from government programmes.

With the monsoon season underway, he directed officials not to conduct classes in school buildings with leaking roofs or unsafe classrooms. He also reviewed the distribution of textbooks and uniforms and instructed officials to complete the process immediately wherever it is still pending.

Khader directed the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water and fodder for livestock during the rainy season. He also instructed officials to ensure prompt disbursement of compensation in cases of human or livestock deaths caused by rain-related incidents.

Expressing concern over the possible outbreak of communicable diseases during the monsoon, the Minister instructed the Health Department to make all necessary preparations. He directed officials to create public awareness about disease prevention, cancel the licences of commercial establishments that allow mosquito breeding, and intensify fogging and other vector-control measures in areas reporting dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases.

He further instructed local bodies to strengthen measures to control the stray dog population and expand Animal Birth Control (ABC) sterilisation programmes to minimise public inconvenience.

The Minister also directed the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to ensure an uninterrupted supply of seeds and fertilisers during the monsoon. Farmers should be educated on pest management in horticultural crops and encouraged to enrol in crop insurance schemes.

To ensure an effective response to natural disasters, Khader instructed the Forest Department, MESCOM, the Rural Development Department, and Urban Local Bodies to establish coordination committees for the remaining three months of the monsoon season.

He also directed the Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services, and Home Guards to remain fully prepared as coordinated rescue teams to respond swiftly to emergencies.

Highlighting the condition of roads during the rainy season, the Minister instructed Public Works Department engineers to immediately repair potholes and ensure proper drainage along both sides of roads. He warned that negligence or delays could lead to accidents, tarnish the government’s image, and invite public criticism.

Khader also reviewed the law and order situation with the Superintendent of Police and sought details of measures taken to curb thefts, house burglaries, drug-related offences, and other crimes. He directed the police to maintain law and order while continuing sustained efforts to reduce criminal activities across the district.

MLAs Yashpal A. Suvarna, Gururaj Shetty Gantihole, A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, and Gurme Suresh Shetty; Coastal Development Authority Chairman M.A. Gaffoor; Brahmashree Narayana Guru Development Corporation Chairman Manjunath Poojary; Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K.; Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Boyal; Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar; Conservator of Forests Ruthean; and other officials were present at the meeting.