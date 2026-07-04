K’taka: Police arrest absconding accused in revenge murder conspiracy, recover pistol & live rounds

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Organised Crime Squad has arrested an absconding accused allegedly involved in a conspiracy to carry out a revenge murder linked to the killing of a rowdy sheeter and recovered a country-made pistol, eight live rounds.

During the operation, the police seized a country-made pistol, eight live rounds, two empty cartridges, a face mask, two pepper sprays and a Jeep from the accused’s possession.

According to the police, the case stems from the murder of a rowdy sheeter in February last year. An FIR was registered at the Ashok Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru after it was alleged that the person responsible for the rowdy sheeter’s murder had financed his associates to eliminate the victim in an attempt to establish dominance in the area.

Police said the deceased rowdy sheeter’s brother later conspired with his associates to avenge the killing by murdering the alleged mastermind behind his brother’s death.

Acting on credible information that the accused were moving around in a car and on a motorcycle with illegal firearms on June 26, 2026, waiting for an opportunity to execute their plan, the CCB Organised Crime Squad launched a special operation.

During the raid, police apprehended seven accused persons, including two rowdy sheeters, and seized 30 deadly weapons, a car and a two-wheeler. A case was subsequently registered at the CCB Police Station.

As part of the continuing investigation, the CCB traced and arrested another absconding accused. Police recovered a country-made pistol, eight live rounds, two empty cartridges, a face mask, two pepper sprays and a Jeep from his possession.

The operation was carried out by officers and staff of the CCB Organised Crime Squad of the West Division. Senior police officers commended the team for successfully apprehending the accused and recovering the weapons.