All-party meet: Karnataka to decide on Cauvery water release after consultations; Oppn backs govt on state’s interests

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that the state government would take a final decision on releasing the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu only after consulting legal experts, senior leaders and all stakeholders, following the important all-party meeting convened to deliberate on the interstate river dispute, release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid drought conditions.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shivakumar described it as a “historic” gathering that brought together leaders across party lines to safeguard Karnataka’s interests.

“It was a historic meeting. Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah, B.S. Yediyurappa, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai attended. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and former Irrigation Ministers also participated. They offered valuable suggestions and assured the state government of their full support in protecting Karnataka’s interests,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that he would carefully consider all the suggestions before arriving at a decision.

Shivakumar, who assumed office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka about two months ago, said the issue was deeply personal to him as he hailed from the Cauvery basin and belonged to a farming family.

“I was born and brought up in the Cauvery catchment area. I am the son of a farmer and have personally undertaken agricultural work. My (Congress) government is fully committed to protecting the interests of Karnataka, its people and its farmers. There should be no doubt about that,” he added.

He said that successive governments, irrespective of political affiliation, had protected the state’s interests in the Cauvery dispute.

“From former Chief Ministers, late S. Bangarappa, late Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah to BJP and JD-S governments, everyone has worked to safeguard Karnataka’s interests,” the Chief Minister added.

Highlighting the prevailing drought, Shivakumar said Karnataka had received only 30-35 per cent of normal rainfall this monsoon, forcing the state government to appeal to farmers to remain patient until further directions were issued.

The Chief Minister referred to the recent directions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

“The order has come during a crisis period. Tamil Nadu had sought 9 TMC of water when our reservoirs were not full and rainfall was inadequate,” he said.

However, he added that the rainfall situation had improved in the last few days.

“As per the prayers of the people of the state, rains have arrived and the situation has improved slightly,” he remarked.

Providing the latest reservoir inflow figures, Shivakumar said that Kabini was receiving 24,000 cusecs, KRS 22,000 cusecs, Harangi 10,430 cusecs and Hemavathi 12,000 cusecs, taking the total inflow to 67,378 cusecs.

He, however, stressed that Karnataka must ensure sufficient storage for drinking water.

“We have to store at least 40 TMC of water. Of this, 36 TMC is compulsory for drinking water requirements, while the remaining 4 TMC must also be retained,” the Chief Minister added.

Shivakumar said the all-party meeting received suggestions from senior political leaders, Union ministers, legal experts and the Advocate General. Karnataka’s legal team in Delhi also participated virtually.

He added that every decision would be taken strictly within the legal framework while protecting the state’s interests.

“We are only in the first stage of the water year. There could be many changing situations till next January. The CWRC and CWMA meet every 15 days and fresh directions may be issued. Therefore, we have to remain responsible and cautious,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that Karnataka had released significantly less water to Tamil Nadu this year compared to previous years because of poor rainfall.

“In June last year, Karnataka released 19.19 TMC of water, whereas this year only 2.9 TMC has been released. In July last year, 31 TMC was released, while this year only about 3.6 TMC has been released. Until today, no water was released from any reservoir specifically for this purpose. Water was released from Kabini only later in the day for the safety of the dam,” he noted.

He said all political parties had assured the state government that they would stand united in whatever decision was taken after consultations with legal experts and senior leaders.

Referring to the Karnataka bandh called by several organisations on August 13 over the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar appealed for restraint.

“Many organisations, pro-Kannada groups, farmers’ organisations and progressive outfits have called for a bandh. BJP and JD-S have extended support to it. I will personally speak to these organisations and request them not to observe the bandh.”

“The government and nature are now standing with the people. There is no need for protests at this stage,” he added.

Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu had been giving priority to drinking water requirements and noted that discussions on the distress-sharing formula were continuing within the legal framework.

He declined to comment on a private petition reportedly filed by the DMK in the Supreme Court regarding the distress formula, saying private petitions generally were not entertained and Karnataka would respond appropriately through legal channels.

On demands to declare drought immediately, Shivakumar added that such a decision could not be taken without following the Centre’s prescribed norms.

“We need reports by the end of August before taking any decision. We have to follow the technical guidelines laid down by the Centre. We cannot arbitrarily add or remove taluks. The Opposition’s demand for an immediate drought declaration is political,” he said, referring to remarks made by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

The Chief Minister said the state government was also examining whether to approach the Supreme Court against the latest CWMA directions.

“Our legal team is examining all aspects. After discussions, the state government will take an appropriate decision,” he added.

Shivakumar said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai suggested that the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir project offered a permanent solution to the recurring Cauvery dispute.

According to Shivakumar, Bommai said that the project would ultimately benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, particularly during distress years, and urged the state to expedite the project by taking forward discussions with the Centre in accordance with Supreme Court directions.

The Chief Minister also said former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda was unable to attend the meeting but conveyed his views.

He revealed that actor-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had agreed to postpone a proposed event after being requested to do so in view of the all-party meeting and crisis situation, adding that Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra had also written to CM Vijay with regards to the Cauvery dispute.