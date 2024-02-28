Alleged Pakistan Slogans During RS Victory, BJP Yuva Morcha Attempts to Gherao Congress Office at Mallikatta, Taken into Custody

Mangaluru: The members of BJP Yuva Morcha led by BJPYM president Nandan Mallya attempted to Gherao the Congress office in Mallikatta on February 28, after an alleged “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan after winning the Rajya Sabha elections by Congress candidate Syed Nasir Hussain on February 27.

The members of the BJP Yuva Morcha had planned to gherao the Congress office in Mallikatta in connection with the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans allegedly shouted by the supporter of Congress Candidate Syed Nasir Hussain after winning the Rajya Sabha elections.

Congress leaders argued the Mangaluru police to depute more police near the Congress office instead of stopping the BJP Yuva Morcha from protesting there.

Congress party workers and leaders also gathered in large numbers in front of the Congress office at Mallikatta. The members of BJP Yuva morcha gathered in large numbers near the Kadri market to gherao the Congress office. The Police put up barricades to prevent the protesters from entering the Congress office. Two KSRP platoons were also deployed near the Congress office.

The BJP Yuva Morcha is demanding the resignation of Nasir Hussain. All the protesters were taken into custody by the police.