Allu Aravind blesses Mrunal Thakur for a quick marriage

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Sita Ramam’, was recently blessed by Telugu producer Allu Aravind during an award show. Allu Aravind’s blessings are known for getting manifested.

During the event Allu Aravind blessed the actress for her marriage and wished that she settles in the city of Hyderabad after the marriage.

He was to present the Best Female Actor award to Mrunal for ‘Sita Ramam’. At the event, Aravind blessed Mrunal to get married soon. He said: “I hope she finds a husband soon. I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.”

Since then, media reports have linked up the actress to a Telugu star. However, Mrunal’s representative shared that the marriage isn’t yet on the cards for the actress. They told IANS that these reports are unsubstantiated and currently, her only priority is her work.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film ‘Hi Nanna’. Recently, the teaser of the film was also released. It is a story of evolving relationships as well as how emotions develop, ‘Hi Nanna’ is also one of love, family, and how to deal with the turmoil. This entire scenario is accompanied by great period-drama style aesthetics and somber music.

Nani is seen as a father who falls in love with Mrunal Thakur, and while their love blossoms out of friendship there seems to be an element of betrayal here, because Nani is seen scolding her she reluctantly marries someone else. The teaser has got much appreciation and left fans in awe over the dynamic of relationships that ‘Hi Nanna’ is based on, which is basically how to manage between being a father, and again falling for someone.